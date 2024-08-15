Google found that Iran carried out cyber attacks against Trump, Biden and Harris

The Iranian phishing attack targeted nearly ten people associated with US President Joe Biden and Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, including in the government and staff.

This is stated in the Google report.

So far, no third-party company has confirmed the Trump administrationʼs claim that it was targeted by Iranian hackers. The headquarters accused Iranian-backed hackers of stealing access to sensitive documents and plotting to interfere in the election.

The Google report also officially noted for the first time that Iran also targeted the Biden administration — Harris and the campaign staff.

Google says this was done by the Iranian government hacking team APT42, known as Charming Kitten and Mint Sandstorm, in May and June. She is trying to hack personal email accounts associated with Biden, Trump and Vice President Harris.

APT42ʼs tactic is as follows: hackers embed malicious links in the text of e-mails or in PDF attachments. This reduces the possibility of detecting them.