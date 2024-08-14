The board game “Heroes III” will receive Ukrainian localization instead of Russian

The board game “Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Board Game” based on the legendary computer game of the same name, also known as "Heroes III", will receive Ukrainian localization instead of Russian.

This was reported by the company “Archon Studio”, which creates the board game.

The Ukrainian version of the game is planned for 2025. The company says that their decision reflects their desire to support Ukrainian gamers.

Moreover, earlier “Archon Studio” planned to make a Russian-language version of the game, but these plans were abandoned.

"This choice is consistent with our core values and ethical business practices. At ʼArchon Studioʼ, we do not sell our products to distributors or direct customers in Russia or Belarus, and avoid any involvement in Russian front companies operating outside these regions," the company emphasized.