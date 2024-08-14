The 9th day of the operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Forces hold positions and act in two main directions (a map)

Nine days ago, on the night of August 6, the Armed Forces entered the territory of Russia in the area of the city of Sudzha, Kursk region. In the early days, they advanced rapidly inland, bypassing Sudzha on two sides; they were opposed by border units of the Russian army and other units staffed by conscript soldiers, dozens (if not hundreds) of whom surrendered.
Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controls the center of the city of Suja and an important road junction to the north of it, hundreds (from 500 to 1 000 according to various reports) of square kilometers of Russian territory and dozens of settlements. Today, TSN correspondent Natalia Nahor went on the air from the center of Sudzha: in her report, Ukrainian military personnel remove the Russian flag from the boarding school building.
A few days ago, the "Khorna Group" (a unit of the 116th separate mechanized brigade strike air force) posted a video showing the building of the agricultural technical school, located near the central square, on fire — it was reported that it was in this building that the last units of the Russians held their defense.
The Armed Forces operate in two main directions — near the district center of Korenevo (in the north-western direction) and near the village of Belytsia (in the south-eastern direction).
Judging by reports from Telegram channels, the only regular units of the Russian army currently holding the defense around Sudzha are the 488th Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 810th Marine Brigade. In addition to them, the Russian command transferred to the Kursk region several battalions of the so-called "Pyatnashka" interbrigade (part of the 1st Army Corps of the "DPR") and special forces "Akhmat" (a special unit of the Chechen administration of the Russian Guard).
The planned scale and overall design of the Ukrainian operation remain unknown. The most conservative version is that the command of the Armed Forces is trying to tie up the reserves of the Russian army group "North" and force it to stop its offensive in the Kharkiv direction. According to military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets, the command of the Russian Armed Forces transferred approximately ten battalions from this and other groups of troops to the Kursk region to form the first echelon. Now they are concentrating and deploying in combat formations.
Babel collects what is known about the operation of the Armed Forces in the morning from open sources: official reports from the Ukrainian side, Ukrainian publics and Z-publics, reports from OSINTers, telegram channels of populated areas of the Kursk region. These data appear with a delay, the current situation differs from the one shown on the map.