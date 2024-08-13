SBU detained the leader of a gang who was taxing residents of the Donetsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a criminal gang that tried to keep the residents of the Donetsk region in fear. During the special operation, the leader of the group was detained.

SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, the members of the gang terrorized the residents of the front-line cities, taxed entrepreneurs and organized robberies. In this way, they shook the internal situation in the region and tried to strengthen their influence.

SBU documented how one of the suspects tried to extort $500 000 from the owner of a private medical facility. According to the case materials, after receiving the entire amount from the victim, the suspect planned to kill him and bury his body in a forest lane outside the city.

Two more members of the gang were to participate in this. The suspects followed the businessman for a long time — studied his daily routine, travel routes and circle of close acquaintances. The victim was supposed to be kidnapped and taken out of town in the trunk of a car, where a grave was prepared for him.

Law enforcement officers detained the leader and members of the gang during an attempt to kidnap the victim near his home. During the search, they seized:

F-1 and RGD-5 grenades, Kalashnikov assault rifle, Makarov pistol;

balaclavas, a shovel, gloves, tape and ties, which the participants prepared for the robbery and murder;

mobile phones.

The leader of the gang was informed of suspicion for a robbery committed by the group during martial law. The suspect is in custody, the issue of bringing other members of the gang to justice is being decided — they face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.