Ukraine received €4.2 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program

Ukraine received €4.2 billion from the European Union within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program. The funds will be spent on social programs, the humanitarian sphere, and other important budget programs.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Since the beginning of the year, the EU has provided over €12 billion in budget support to Ukraine. Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine continues to implement reforms that are important for the stability of the state, development and its future. Another tranche of aid is expected by the end of the year.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, all of Ukraineʼs own state budget revenues go to finance defense; such expenses occupy approximately half of the budget. All civilian expenditures of the state budget are financed by Ukraine at the expense of foreign financial assistance — in 2024, the need for such external financing will amount to $38 billion.