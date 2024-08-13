In Ukraine, Russian propagandist Krasovsky was sentenced for calls to kill Ukrainian children

A court in Ukraine sentenced Russian propagandist, ex-director of the “Russia Today” TV channel Anton Krasovsky to five years in prison for calls to kill Ukrainian children.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The court found Krasovsky guilty of public calls for genocide.

Prosecutors proved in court that in 2022, the propagandist publicly called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children on the air of his authorʼs program. The story appeared on the “Russia Today” TV shows and on Krasovskyʼs personal channels on YouTube and Telegram, where he has several hundred thousand subscribers.

Anton Krasovsky.

Later, in February 2023, the then director of the Russian propaganda TV channel “Russia Today” was found guilty of public calls for genocide and violent change or overthrow of the constitutional system of Ukraine.

Now, based on the totality of the verdicts, the court imposed the final punishment — five years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.