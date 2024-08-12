Babel sources: Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Hale was arrested for bribery

Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Hale was arrested for accepting a $500 000 bribe. This was confirmed by Babel sources in law enforcement agencies.

Hale held the post of the Deputy Minister of Energy from September 6, 2023. He is a mining engineer by profession and for 33 years his activity was most closely related to the coal industry. Hale worked in management positions of coal mining enterprises, in particular in the field of economy, sale of coal products, marketing, supply of coal to thermal power plants of Ukraine, and strategic development of companies.