Construction of six underground schools is underway in the Zaporizhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

Such schools are being built not only in Zaporizhzhia, but also in rural communities (Kushugumska, Shirokivska, Bilenkivska).

According to Fedorov, some of the schools are already at the stage of high readiness, the rest are at the initial stages.

The first underground schools in the region are planned to open at the end of October.

