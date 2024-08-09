“Kyiv Digital” received an updated design and a new section

The "Kyiv Digital" application has been updated to version 3.0. It now has a new design and a new section with useful links.

This was reported to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

In the application, the interface and navigation have been changed, usersʼ transitions to the profile and to the screen of all services have been simplified. From now on, by swiping the screen to the left, users will get to the profile, and to the right — to all the services of the application.

The number of services in the application has exceeded 30, so the main menu of services has been changed for convenience.

Also, at the request of users, a separate category was added to the services with useful links to city websites. There you can find charitable funds, ways to help the army and other useful resources for citizens.

You can download “Kyiv Digital” on IOS and Android smartphones.