The government allowed foreign companies to build large facilities in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers amended Resolution No. 314 and allowed representative offices of foreign companies and organizations in Ukraine to engage in the construction of large facilities.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Itʼs about the construction of objects that belong to objects with medium (СС2) and significant (СС3) classes of consequences.

CC2 are residential buildings with a height of five floors or more. CCS3 are multi-apartment residential buildings over 100 meters high, large public buildings, industrial facilities, buildings of universities, colleges, schools, preschools, malls, hospitals, etc.

In order to obtain the right to build, it is necessary to submit a declaration of economic activity to the licensing body, there is no need to obtain a license for the construction of objects. This norm will be valid during martial law.

The ministry believes that the decision will allow to improve the legal regulation of the activities of foreign companies in Ukraine. In particular, it will enable representative offices of Polish companies in Ukraine to set up checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Such works are planned within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and Poland on the provision of a loan on the terms of related assistance dated September 9, 2015.