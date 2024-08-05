At night, Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 24 attack drones launched by Russia

On the night of August 5, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

Radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 24 attack drones.

As a result, it was possible to destroy all enemy drones in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force were involved in repelling air targets.