The former Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yurii Vlasenko was elected as the new head of the NCSREU

Yurii Vlasenko was elected as the new head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NCSREU). The previous chairman was Valery Tarasyuk.

This was reported to NCSREU.

The new head was elected by the members of the regulator by secret ballot at a closed meeting.

Yurii Vlasenko has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry. In particular, he has already worked in various positions in the Electricity Regulatory Commission and the National Commission for State Regulation in the Energy and Utilities Sectors. He was a member of the Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of the Anti-Corruption Program.

From May 2021 to July 2024, he was the first deputy minister of energy of Ukraine.

Yurii Vlasenko has an economic education and a masterʼs degree in public administration.