The government dismissed the head of the State Inspection of Energy Supervision of Ukraine Slobodyan

At a meeting on July 30, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ruslan Slobodyan from the position of head of the State Inspection of Energy Supervision of Ukraine. The First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yurii Vlasenko was also dismissed.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

The decision to dismiss was explained by the fact that both officials will move to another job — they were appointed as members of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NCSEU).

Instead of Slobodyan, Anatolii Zamulko will temporarily perform the duties of the head of the State Inspection of Energy Supervision. Since September 2020, he has been the head of the department for ensuring the work of the State Energy Inspectorate. Before that, he worked at the “Ukrenergo” company.