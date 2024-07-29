Men who kidnapped a foreigner, “knocked” cryptocurrency out of him and strangled him, were detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, four men are suspected of kidnapping a foreigner. According to the investigation, they found out that he had bitcoins worth about 7 million hryvnias, stole them, strangled him and buried his body in the forest.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Information about the manʼs kidnapping was received by the Kyiv Police around midnight. Residents of a house in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv heard screams and saw several men beating and forcibly putting another man into a car.

According to the investigation, four men aged 24 to 29 prepared a plan to kidnap the victim. They tracked down where he lived, and around midnight, when he was returning home, they beat him, forcibly dragged him into a car and took him outside the city to an abandoned building in the Kyiv region.

The National Police allege that the suspects then forced the victim to transfer bitcoins to their crypto wallet and strangled him. And in order to hide the traces of the crime, the numbers and appearance of the car were changed, the cryptocurrency was converted into cash, and the body of the deceased was taken to the forest and buried there.

The police conducted a special operation on the territory of Kyiv and the region to search for and detain the kidnappers. With the force support of the KORD special unit, all suspects were detained.

The extras were informed of suspicions under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — they face life imprisonment.