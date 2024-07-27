A cadet of Kharkiv Air Force University crashed during a training flight

On Saturday, July 27, a first-year cadet of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub died during a training flight on the K-10 Swift aircraft.

This was reported by the press service of the university on Facebook.

The causes of the disaster are being established. Investigators, specialized experts, specialists of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working on the spot.

"The management of the university comprehensively supports the investigation. We express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," the message reads.

At the same time, the university did not specify where exactly the disaster occurred.