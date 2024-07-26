Generators and batteries can be imported into Ukraine without customs duties and taxes — President Zelensky signed the laws

The President of Ukraine signed draft laws No. 11259 and No. 11258 on the abolition of taxes and duties on the import of goods necessary for the production or repair of mechanized demining machines.

As Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, previously reported, the draft laws also contain amendments on exemption from customs duties and value-added tax on the import of energy equipment into Ukraine, namely:

electric generator equipment;

equipment for wind and solar generation;

batteries (except low capacity batteries).

Also, the import of electronic warfare equipment, special military tactical headphones and some components for the production and repair of demining machines were exempted from taxes and customs duties.

This law will enter into force from tomorrow, but the Cabinet of Ministers will still have a month to develop the regulatory framework necessary for its implementation. After that, it will be possible to import equipment into Ukraine without duty and VAT.