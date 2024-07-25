Ukraine nationalized a chemical plant owned by a Russian oligarch from Putinʼs entourage

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of Ukraine handed over to the state the seized property of one of the famous Russian oligarchs from Putinʼs close circle and the owner of a Russian cosmetics corporation.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

100% of the shares of PJSC “Vinnytsiapobuthim”, all bank accounts, industrial facilities, transport and real estate were transferred to the income of Ukraine.

The total value of the nationalized assets of the leading producer of household chemicals in Ukraine is more than two billion hryvnias.

During the criminal investigation, it was established that the management of the Vinnytsia enterprise during the martial law tried to hide the products from nationalization, acting in the interests of the Russian owners. They wanted to take it out without legal grounds, using the symbols of the Red Cross.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Searches were carried out, computer equipment, server equipment and documents were seized. Equipment for the production of household chemicals and warehouses with raw materials and finished products weighing almost five thousand tons were sealed. Then all this was handed over to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the facts of abuse of authority by the head of a private company and illegal actions with seized property or that which is subject to confiscation, as well as the fact of illegal use of the Red Cross symbol (Part 2 of Article 364-1, Part 1 of Article 388, Part 1 of Article 445 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty for those guilty of these articles is up to six years in prison.