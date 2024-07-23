July 21 became the hottest day on Earth in the entire history of observations

Sunday, July 21, was the hottest day in the world on record.

This is evidenced by the preliminary data of the Copernicus climate change service of the European Union (EU), reports Reuters.

The global average temperature of the Earthʼs surface on Sunday was 17.09 °C, which is not much higher than the previous record set in July last year — 17.08 °C.

Last year, world climate records were set for four days in a row — from July 3 to 6. The news agency notes that emissions from fossil fuels are causing abnormal heat in the Northern Hemisphere. The weather in the world is also affected by the natural phenomenon of El Niño.

Every month since June 2023 is considered to be the hottest month around the planet compared to the corresponding month in previous years.