“Boeing” and “Antonov” signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of drones

The American aircraft manufacturer “Boeing” and the Ukrainian company “Antonov” have signed a preliminary agreement that may facilitate the joint production of unmanned systems for Ukraine.

This is stated on the “Boeing” website.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for cooperation in defense-related projects.

Boeing emphasized that areas of potential cooperation identified in the agreement include training, logistical support and overhaul services for tactical unmanned aerial systems used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the ScanEagle.

In addition, the companies will also explore opportunities for “Antonov” to provide engineering support to “Boeing”.

General Director of "Antonov" Yevhen Havrylov said that this agreement can contribute to the further development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"This agreement opens up a whole new level of opportunity to implement the latest and most effective solutions — in addition to the possibility of future projects with ʼBoeingʼ in the aerospace and defense industries," he said.