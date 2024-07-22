The EU Council approved military aid to Armenia for the first time

For the first time in history, the Council of the European Union approved military aid for the Armed Forces of Armenia in the amount of €10 million from the European Peace Fund (EPF).

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

In this way, the EU will help strengthen the material and technical potential of the Armenian army and contribute to improving the protection of civilians in crisis and emergency situations.

At the same time, the allocated money will go towards increasing the stability of Armenia and accelerating the operational interoperability of its army, if in the future the country participates in international military missions and operations, in particular those deployed by the EU. Armenia will also deploy a tent camp for one battalion for this assistance.

"We have a shared interest in further expanding our dialogue on foreign and security policy, also considering Armeniaʼs future participation in EU-led missions and operations," High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell emphasized.

The European Union seeks to strengthen political and economic partnership with Armenia on the basis of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.