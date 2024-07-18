Ukraine and the Czech Republic signed a security agreement. The main points

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala signed a security agreement. It will be valid for 10 years.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic has provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about €400 million and will continue to provide it.

The Czech Republic will also study options for the supply of additional military equipment, taking into account the needs of Ukraine.

Security and defense

A significant part of the agreement is devoted to enhanced cooperation in the military-technical sphere. First of all, we are talking about small- and large-caliber ammunition, small arms and light weapons production capabilities, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare and heavy equipment.

The Czech Republic will continue to help Ukraine within its initiative to supply 155 mm and 122 mm artillery shells with the support of partner countries. In addition, Ukraine and the Czech Republic will strengthen industrial capacities for the production of ammunition on their territories, as well as create joint enterprises.

The countries will continue the joint annual training of about 4 000 Ukrainian defenders — this year and beyond as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM).

Economic stability and reconstruction

A feature of cooperation in the non-military sphere is the partnership of the Czech Republic with the city of Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region for recovery, reconstruction and sustainable development. The Czech Republic also intends to open a diplomatic mission in Dnipro to strengthen cooperation and assistance.

The Czech Republic also plans to involve Czech business in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This will take place through the platform of the Business Club of Ukraine.

The country also wants to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine in the fields of construction, health care, transport, agriculture, mechanical engineering, defense industry, cyber security, digital transformation, chemical industry, energy, etc. The Czech Republic will place special emphasis on Ukraineʼs transition to "green" energy.

Humanitarian support from the Czech Republic provides financial and material assistance for civil protection and war-affected Ukrainians, including internally displaced persons.

Political cooperation, just peace and sanctions

The signatories will work to achieve a just and lasting peace on Ukraineʼs terms.

Both countries also agree on the need to prosecute those involved in crimes against Ukraine and to compensate Russia for the damages caused.

Both countries will work on further sanctions against Russia and on blocking ways to circumvent these restrictions.

Ukraine undertakes to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Czech Republic will cooperate with Ukraine to implement reforms, integrate the latter into the EU and NATO, and also supports Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and NATO.

Ukraine promises to implement the necessary reforms. Among the key areas are justice and the rule of law, decentralization, the fight against corruption and money laundering, the security sector and public administration.

Cooperation in case of future armed attack

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, at the request of any party to the agreement, its participants will hold consultations within 24 hours in a bilateral format. The Czech Republic will provide quick and long-term assistance, including sanctions against Russia.