Ukraine sent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip

Ukraine sent 1 000 tons of grain to the Palestinians as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the head of the Presidentʼs Office reported that the cargo was delivered by ship from Turkey to Jordan, and then it went to its destination.

“This shipment is the first of three shipments destined for Palestine under the initiative. It will help support more than 101 000 Palestinian families who are on the front lines of the conflict in the region during the month," the message said.

The Palestinians will receive a total of 7 000 tons of wheat flour and 750 tons of oil from Ukraine.

In the Gaza Strip, where more than two million people live, there is currently a humanitarian crisis due to significant destruction and the war of the Hamas movement against Israel. A number of European countries provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the densely populated sector, despite disagreements over the recognition of Palestine. Most of the countries of the world recognized it as an independent state, as well as Ukraine. However, key Western powers — the United States, Great Britain, and France — do not recognize Palestine.

Author: Denys Podobriy