The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on increasing the excise tax on fuel

At its meeting on July 18, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) in the second reading supported draft law No. 11256-2 on increasing the excise duty on fuel in order to introduce European taxation standards.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed the Parliament about this decision.

231 MPs voted for the bill. 30 MP — against.

The document provides that by 2028, the government will raise excise tax rates on gasoline to €359 per 1 000 liters, on diesel fuel to €330 per 1 000 liters, and on liquefied gas to €277 per 1 000 liters.

Schedule of increase in excise tax on motor fuels.

The explanatory note states that if the law enters into force, the state budget will receive 1.6 billion hryvnias each month in the second half of 2024. However, its purpose is to bring Ukrainian legislation into line with EU legislation in order to implement the Association Agreement. Therefore, the excise tax rates will be identical to the rates provided for by Directive No. 2003/96/EC.