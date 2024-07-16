The new government of Great Britain has started a large-scale audit of its armed forces

The new Labor government of Great Britain on Tuesday, July 16, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, launched a full analysis of the defense of the United Kingdom and its Armed Forces.

The new government actually recognized the failure of defense capability against the backdrop of new threats and decided to realistically assess its army. This should be the foundation for the transformation of the British forces, which should eventually move into a "new era" to face Russia, China, North Korea and Iran with dignity. An audit of the Armed Forces will begin immediately, with a report due in the first half of 2025.

Among the goals of the audit are the strengthening of internal security of Britain, the modernization of nuclear deterrent forces, as well as "supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression."

The review will be overseen by: Defense Minister John Healy, former NATO Secretary General and Member of Parliament George Robertson, former adviser to the US President Fiona Gill and ex-Deputy Chief of the British General Staff General Richard Barrons.

Earlier, one of the leaders, George Robertson, told British media that the West was facing "deadly security". "We are facing a deadly quartet of countries that are increasingly acting together, and we must be able to counter them, as well as other challenges," Robertson stressed.

Audit and further transformation plan

The audit and subsequent transformation plan is to strengthen the UKʼs forces, expand their numbers and increase defense spending. The United Kingdom promised at the NATO summit in Washington to spend 2.5% of GDP on defense in order to strengthen its own role in the bloc.

The British also continuously support Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression. They provided £4.6 billion ($5.95 billion) in military aid, and organized a program to train Ukrainian soldiers and pilots in modern fighter jets, as well as transferred Storm Shadow long-range missiles, Challenger 2 tanks and many other weapons.

