Heorhiy Tykhyi became the new spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Heorhiy Tykhyi became the new spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He replaced Oleh Nikolenko in this position.

Before that, since March 2020, he was a communications adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba. Before that, since 2019, he worked as the press secretary of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

It is known that Tykhyi was born and studied in Kyiv. In 2010, he received a bachelorʼs degree in social sciences from the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, and in 2012 he received a masterʼs degree in political science. From 2012 to 2015, he was a graduate student at NaUKMA.

Tykhyi started working in the media in 2008. At first, he worked as an editor and reporter on Savik Shusterʼs programs until 2013. Then, from 2014 to 2018, he was the producer of the first German TV channel ARD in Ukraine. In 2014, he covered the events of the Revolution of Dignity and the beginning of the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine for German television.

In August 2014, together with his colleague Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdei, he got into the encirclement in Ilovaisk, where he shot a documentary film about Ukrainian volunteer heroes in the besieged city.

In 2018, Tykhyi founded the Ukrinform office in New York, USA, and worked as a Ukrinform correspondent until 2019.