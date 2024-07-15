The SBI handed over the suspicion to the warship commander — he demanded money from his subordinates for time off

The State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion to the commander of the unit on one of the ships of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, who demanded money from subordinates for time off and weekends on shore.

This was reported by the press service of the bureau.

The commander was detained on July 9 while handing him thousands of dollars — thatʼs how much it cost for his subordinate to be able to go on weekends on land for a month.

According to the investigation, the commander asked for 10,000 hryvnias for permission to leave the ship on a legal day off. Every month he could earn at least 150 thousand hryvnias in this way.

Now, a serviceman under the article of receiving an illegal benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code) faces up to 10 years in prison. The court has already chosen a preventive measure for him — detention with a bail of 182,000 hryvnias.