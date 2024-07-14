A bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Ternopil Oblast, there are victims

On the morning of July 14, a bus carrying dozens of pilgrims was involved in an accident in Ternopil region, and there are casualties.

This was reported by the regional police.

The accident happened on the highway near the village of Rakovets, Zolotnykivska hromada. Previously, the bus driver lost control and drove into a ditch, where the bus overturned.

There were 41 people in the bus, they were going to the All-Ukrainian highway in Zarvanytsia.

So far, two passengers have been taken to the hospital with injuries. The number of victims is being determined.

Updated at 12:20 p.m. Bohdan Kulikovskyi, the director of the Terebovlya Hospital, where the injured are being sent, told Suspilny that 19 people had asked for help. Of them, 5 were hospitalized, the rest can be treated at home.

Most of the injured have fractures, in particular ribs, limbs, a condition of medium severity.