State Border Service of Ukraine began large-scale construction of roads along the border with the EU in Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions

The State Border Service (SBSU) has started large-scale construction of roads with improved surface along the border with EU countries. Roads are being built in the Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions.

This was reported by the press service of the SBSU.

Construction of the roads has already begun — in the Chernivtsi region there will be a road with a length of almost 35 kilometers, and in Zakarpattia — 17. The company "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih", which gives SBSU 70,000 tons of ecological blast furnace slag for free, and "Ukrzaliznytsia" — it delivers this material for construction.

The State Border Service observes that construction is taking place on land plots allocated to the service by the state.

Border roads are one of the important elements of infrastructure. They allow better control of the border, faster response to changes in the environment, as well as savings on fuel and equipment repair. Such roads cover the fundamental needs of the economy of Ukraine during the war — these are logistics chains, the vital activities of the army and its maintenance.