The SBU detained one of Kyivʼs top tax officials on suspicion of bribery

Law enforcement officers detained the acting deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv on suspicion of accepting bribes.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the suspected official is involved in extorting bribes from the capitalʼs businessmen. The SBU claims that in exchange for money, the suspect promised to provide licenses for the sale of fuel to the director of a Kyiv company that wholesales solid, liquid and gaseous fuels.

According to the investigation, the official engaged an acquaintance to communicate with the head of the company and transfer the bribe.

The SBU documented the suspectʼs receipt of the first part of the money and detained him together with the intermediary during the transfer of the second "tranche". He was charged with accepting a bribe, and faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. Now the court should choose a preventive measure.