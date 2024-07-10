Free mobile roaming for Ukrainians in the EU was extended for a year

The European Commission extended the agreement on free roaming for Ukrainians for another year. This is an agreement between 22 European and 7 Ukrainian operators (Kyivstar, Vodafone, lifecell, Ukrtelecom, Data Group, Vega Telecom, 3Mob).

The European Commission announced this in a press release on July 10.

The agreement will provide relevant services without additional surcharges for subscribers, as well as ensure stable inter-operator settlements.

On June 18, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed the law on the implementation of the norms of European legislation on roaming — this was one of the conditions for Ukraineʼs European integration in the field of electronic communications.

Ukrainian mobile operators must provide communication services in the countries of the European Union at no additional charge and at the rates applicable in Ukraine. When traveling in the EU, calls, SMS and mobile internet for Ukrainians must be included in the home service package. EU citizens will have the same rights when visiting Ukraine.

The draft law generally provides for the transition of Ukraine to the norms of European legislation on roaming. The approval of European rules is a necessary condition for the creation of a single roaming zone of Ukraine and the EU.