Disney plans to make a sequel to the film “The Devil Wears Prada”

Disney is developing a sequel to the 2006 hit starring Meryl Streep (as “Runway” editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly) and Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt (as her assistants Andi Sachs and Emily Charlton).

This is reported by Variety.

The screenwriter of the film Aline Brosh McKenna is already in talks to write a sequel to the cult film. It is not yet known who from the cast of the first part will return, as the contracts have not yet been signed. The return of Anne Hathaway has been questioned by the media, who recently stated that a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada was probably impossible. It is difficult for the actress to imagine how it is possible to shoot a film about a printed magazine in the digital age.

According to reports, the plot of the sequel will tell how Priestley leads his career during the decline of the traditional gloss and will collide with former assistant Emily Charlton, who has become the head of a prosperous group of companies of luxury brands. To continue her case, Miranda desperately needs the support of her former subordinate.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisbergerʼs candid 2003 novel about the harrowing experience of a young woman working at a fashion magazine. Probably, the story was based on the story of Weisberger herself, who worked as a personal assistant to the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine Anna Wintour.

The Devil Wears Prada grossed a record $326.7 million worldwide and earned Meryl Streep a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and an Academy Award nomination. The filmʼs designer Patricia Field was also nominated for an Oscar for the filmʼs costumes.