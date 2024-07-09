Norway will transfer spare parts for Sea King helicopters to Ukraine

Norway will provide Ukraine with spare parts for Sea King anti-submarine multipurpose helicopters, which will help maintain their operation and service for a long time.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram.

"As the co-chair of the Coalition of Naval Forces and Assets, Norway considers it important to ensure that Ukraine can build up its coast guard as soon as possible and strengthen its naval forces and assets," he noted.

Ukraine previously received three Sea King from Great Britain and six Sea King Mk41 from Germany. These boards are quite unique and specific, so it is difficult to find spare parts for them. Today, only four countries (Egypt, Pakistan, Germany and India) operate such machines, excluding Ukraine. Norway and Britain have retired the Sea King, but have parts.