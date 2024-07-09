The government has allowed the non-publication of information on defense procurement

The Cabinet of Ministers during the martial law gave permission not to publish information about procurement for defense needs, as well as not to disclose the location of supplier enterprises.

Reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

The government has expanded the list of grounds for procurement without using the electronic procurement system. Procurements for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military formations, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, “Ukrzaliznytsia” and others will be able to take place without the use of open tenders.

The Cabinet of Ministers notes that relevant contracts will be made public in the electronic procurement system 90 days after martial law is lifted.

In addition, for the safety of customers, suppliers and contractors, customers were allowed not to indicate the settlement where the enterprise is located, but only, for example, the district or region. This will make it difficult for the enemy to find his location.

Customers also received the right to purchase goods from partner countries with which Ukraine has concluded agreements on free public procurement.