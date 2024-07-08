This yearʼs June became the hottest in all the years of observations

June in 2024 broke last yearʼs record and became the hottest in all years of observation.

This was reported by the European Union Climate Change Monitoring Service.

Every month since June 2023 has been the hottest on record. This is the 13th place with the highest temperature on record. A similar streak of monthly global temperature records was already in 2015-2016.

The average temperature for June this year was +16.66 °C, which is 0.67 °C higher than the 1991-2020 average for June and 0.14 °C higher than the previous record, which was set in June 2023.

At the same time, June 2024 was 1.5 °C hotter than the average statistical June of the pre-industrial period 1850-1900.

The average sea surface temperature in June 2024 was +20.85 °C, which is the highest for this month in the history of observations.