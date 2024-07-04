The former head of the Kyiv branch of the Red Cross is suspected of embezzling humanitarian aid

The former head of the Pechersk Red Cross (RC) organization is suspected of embezzling UAH 3.6 million worth of humanitarian aid.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Other employees of the Kyiv City Red Cross organization informed the law enforcement officers about the possible theft of the humanitarian worker.

The investigators found out that grocery sets, bed linen, blankets, mattresses, wheelchairs, bandages, rubber gloves, and syringes were missing.

During searches of the ex-expertʼs residence, office and car, humanitarian aid worth over one million hryvnias was seized. It was handed over to the Kyiv City Organization of the RC for safekeeping.

The woman reported suspicion of misappropriation of humanitarian aid in particularly large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty is 12 years in prison.

It was also established that a former volunteer of this organization was selling fake IDs of Red Cross volunteers. In addition, he illegally used the symbols of the organization on his own car.

During the search, they found documents confirming the illegal issuance of more than 300 fake IDs of volunteer workers, the fake IDs themselves, as well as amphetamine.

He was informed of suspicion of fraud, forgery of documents, illegal use of the Red Cross symbol and illegal possession of amphetamine. The man faces up to 5 years in prison.