Russia wants to secretly bury teenagers Tigran Hovhannisyan and Nikita Khanganov who were killed in Berdyansk

The occupying authorities of Berdyansk are planning a secret burial of the murdered Ukrainian teenagers Tigran Hovhannisyan and Nikita Khanganov.

Tigranʼs father Hryhoriy Hovhannisyan told the "Media Initiative for Human Rights" about this.

According to him, the Russians urgently decided to bury the teenagers in an unmarked grave.

They are going to do this completely secretly, without informing their relatives either about the burial time or the place.

Two teenagers were shot dead by Russian snipers in June 2023 in Berdyansk. Tigran was shot in the heart, and Nikita — in the head. Before that, the occupiers put pressure on teenagers for half a year, conducted searches. Hovhannisyan was abducted and detained by the local police, tortured. The Russian occupiers accused the teenagers of allegedly knocking down a support on the railway track, which could block the railway connection with the city. They were also accused of attacking the police.

Before their murder, on June 15, 2023, the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding to stop the persecution of Ukrainian teenagers Tigran Hovhannisyan and Nikita Khanganov from occupied Berdyansk and allow them to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings for the murder of children.