2.4 billion hryvnias were allocated for roads in the frontline regions. They are necessary for the needs of the Armed Forces and evacuation

On July 2, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 2 billion 386 million hryvnias for the restoration of roads in eight key regions for the countryʼs defense.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

The money will be used exclusively for the restoration of destroyed roads used for the transportation of military and humanitarian goods and as evacuation routes.

In accordance with the governmentʼs decision, the following funds will be allocated to the restoration of roads:

Dnipropetrovsk region — 196.4 million hryvnias;

Donetsk region — 324.5 million hryvnias;

Zaporizhzhia region — 350 million hryvnias;

Mykolaiv region — 307.1 million hryvnias;

Sumy region — 222.2 million hryvnias;

Kharkiv region — 502.95 million hryvnias;

Kherson region — 224.3 million hryvnias;

Chernihiv region — 258.79 million hryvnias.

The funds will be at the disposal of the regional administrations — they must agree with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure on the list of roads that need to be restored.