”Ukrzaliznytsia” adds new flights to Odesa and Kharkiv due to seasonal demand

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is responding to the growth in demand for trips in some directions, so it is adding seats to Odesa and Kharkiv.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

"Intercity" train No. 761/762 Kyiv — Odesa will run every other day from July 9. It will leave the capital at 6:03 a.m. and arrive in Odesa at 1:34 p.m. In the return direction, from Odesa, the train will depart at 2:20 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 9:54 p.m.

At the same time, there will be a new train from Kyiv to Kharkiv. From July 3, every Wednesday at 11:53 p.m., flight No. 720 will depart from the capital and arrive in Kharkiv at 5:14 a.m. In the return direction, from Kharkiv, train No. 719 will depart at 11:30 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 5:01 a.m.

Tickets can be bought in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, on the website, in the chat-bot and at the station ticket offices.