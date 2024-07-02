Ukraine and Hungary will sign a global cooperation agreement — this should improve their relations

Ukraine and Hungary may sign a global cooperation agreement to improve relations between the countries.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban during his official visit to Kyiv.

According to him, Kyiv and Budapest are trying to settle all disputes and focus on the future.

"We want to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine, similar to the agreements we have with our other neighboring countries," Orban said.

And he added that Hungary will take part in the modernization of the Ukrainian economy, creating "appropriate conditions" for this, taking into account Budapestʼs capabilities.

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted, the content of his dialogue with Orban today may form the basis of a future bilateral document between the states. It will regulate bilateral relations.