In the Lviv region, a mine collapsed, two miners were killed

At a mine "Renaissance" in the village of Mezhiryche, Chervonograd district, Lviv region, the soil collapsed at a depth of more than 500 meters.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of regional military administration, informed about the emergency situation.

Two miners died at the scene — 37-year-old Andriy Konchuk and 36-year-old Volodymyr Makogin.

The state-owned enterprise "Lvivvugilya" added that the roof rocks collapsed at 1:20 p.m. at the junction of the 174th assembly chamber with the 174th conveyor line of the "Sokalsky" formation.