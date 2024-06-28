In Ukraine, state orders for the training of future soldiers, doctors and teachers are increasing

The government increased the state order in 2024 for the training of military personnel, medics, construction workers, teachers, transporters and workers.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy writes about it.

The state order for certain specialties was increased to meet the needs of the labor market. Now he needs specialists in the field of security and defense, in medicine, construction, and logistics.

This is what the state orders are increasing by:

by branches: "Health care" for 1,112 people, "Military sciences, national security, security of the state border" — for 640;

by specialties: "Medicine" for 523 people, "Therapy and rehabilitation" for 314 people, "Medical psychology" for 90 people, "Technologies of medical diagnosis and treatment" for 44 people.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi added that the task of his ministry is to create a tight connection in the chain of education — economy — labor market.