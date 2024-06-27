“Ukrzaliznytsia” received a license for freight transportation in Poland

“Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland” — a subsidiary of “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) — received a license for rail freight transportation from the Polish Railway Transport Authority.

The press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" writes about this.

The chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Yevhen Lyashchenko said that UZ is already working on the development and coordination of new international routes.

At the first stage of its work, “Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland” plans to concentrate on increasing the volume of transportation through Ukrainian-Polish border crossings.

In this way, Polish and Ukrainian shippers will receive a door-to-door transportation service from one operator, without the need to conclude a number of contracts with different companies.

In addition, in the future, the company plans to introduce rolling stock for tracks with a width of both 1 435 and 1 520 mm, which will allow efficient operation at all border crossings with Poland.

It is expected that “Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland” will start full-fledged comprehensive transportation services next year.