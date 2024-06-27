NAPC stops financing the “Voice” party due to inaccurate information in the reports for more than 4.7 million hryvnias

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) found inaccurate information in the reports of the "Voice" political party for the III-IV quarters of 2020 amounting to over 4.7 million hryvnias. That is why it stops funding the party.

This is written by the press service of the NAPC.

The analysis of the report for the III quarter showed that the "Voice" party executed contracts for services from "Maintis" LLC for 1 million hryvnias, including oral consultations on the Election Code of Ukraine, the activities of precinct election commissions in local elections, etc. However, Maintis did not provide these services.

The "Voice" party also concluded contracts for 274 000 hryvnias with two private enterpreneurs with the numbers of draft laws that had not yet been registered in the Verkhovna Rada at the time the contracts were concluded.

In the report for the IV quarter, "Voice" again issued contracts with "Maintis" LLC in the amount of 1 million hryvnias, and the Kyiv city territorial organization of the party — in the amount of more than 2.4 million hryvnias. The company again did not provide services to the party.

All these materials were sent to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).