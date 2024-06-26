The exhibitor of “Ukrenergo” is suspected of embezzlement during the purchase of body armor

The former head of one of the departments of "Ukrenergo" was informed of the suspicion of embezzlement of budget money for the purchase of body armor. He faces up to 6 years in prison.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

The Security Service and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) discovered that in the spring of 2022, a high-ranking official organized the purchase of bulletproof vests for “Ukrenergo” employees at an inflated price.

The person involved in the procurement involved a contractor without a license for the production of military ammunition and without experience in the production of body armor.

The investigation found out that the exhibitor "Ukrenergo" bought a batch of bulletproof vests with state funds at twice the inflated price — this led to losses of more than 10 million hryvnias.

The figure was declared a suspect under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of office with grave consequences.