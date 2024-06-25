Denmark allocates €20 million to support the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU

The Danish government allocates €20 million to support the path of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union.

The government press service writes about it.

The money will be allocated in parts until 2030. They will help countries create the administrative structures and legislation necessary for European integration.

"We have always said that EU enlargement is not about lowering the entry bar, but about helping candidate countries overcome it, and that is what we are helping Ukraine and Moldova with now. Successful EU enlargement is important for the stability of Europe," said Foreign Minister Lars Lücke Rasmussen.

The money for Ukraine and Moldova is fixed in an instrument within the framework of the Danish Neighborhood Program, which is still supporting the reform processes in these countries on the way to their accession to the EU.

In the future, this instrument will also include assistance to the Balkan candidate countries for joining the European Union.