Japan has eased visa requirements for citizens of Ukraine

As of June 24, Japan is easing visa requirements for citizens of Ukraine, the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine reported.

"This is another step for the further development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Japan, including the promotion of cultural exchange, commercial relations between the countries, and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine," the embassy said in a message on the X.

The department did not specify the details. However, in February of this year, the embassy announced changes for the short-term stay of Ukrainian citizens in Japan without specifying the exact date.

Changes include:

full-time employees of Ukrainian companies participating in cooperation projects between Japan and Ukraine have the right to receive multiple short-term visas for business purposes. The requirement to have a history of trips to Japan has also been relaxed;

relatives of Ukrainians evacuated to Japan can get multiple short-term visas to visit relatives or friends;

multiple-entry visas (valid for five years, with an authorized stay of up to 90 days per visit) will be issued to high-income applicants and their family members.

At the same time, the website of the embassy emphasizes that the embassy does not provide services in Ukraine yet, and therefore it is impossible to issue a visa in Ukraine.

Citizens of Ukraine have the right to apply for a visa at Japanese embassies in neighboring countries: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.