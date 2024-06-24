In Ukraine, the first couple got married through “Diia”. This service has no analogues in the world

The first marriages through "Diia" started today in Ukraine. Until now, there were no analogues of this service in the world.

This was written by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The MP Roman Lozynsky and Svitlana Kisilyova, a specialist in social and behavioral communications and a teacher at the Ukrainian Catholic University, became the first such spouses.

Fedorov also talked about the algorithm for getting married through “Diia”: after submitting an application, the system will offer free dates for the ceremony via video link, but not earlier than five days before.

The certificate of marriage registration will be automatically downloaded to "Diia", and the couple can order a physical document delivered by "Ukrposhta" or pick it up at a "Ukrposhta" branch.

All adult Ukrainians who:

have an identification code;

have an ID card or biometric foreign passport in "Diia";

unmarried or officially divorced.

The minister emphasized that the beta test of the marriage function through "Diia" is currently underway. In total, 2.5 thousand couples signed up for the beta, and soon the service will be available to everyone.