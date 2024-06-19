For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine is resuming ferry service with Georgia

In Ukraine, the Chornomorsk-Batumi (Georgia) ferry service, which was stopped due to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, is being restored.

The flight schedule was published on the website of the carrier company Ukrferry.

The first flight from Chornomorsk to Batumi is scheduled for July 9. Travel time will be about 60 hours.

The German-made Kaunas car-rail/passenger ferry will run on the route.

The ferry can accommodate 250 passengers. Deluxe cabins, junior suites, double and triple cabins are available. Attendees can use the restaurant, bar, lounge, video and satellite TV lounge and childrenʼs corner.

The cargo decks can accommodate 49 universal rail cars and 50 heavy trucks at the same time.