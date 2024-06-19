The European Commission has prepared the draft EU budget for 2025. How much is provided for Ukraine

The European Commission submitted for approval the draft budget of the European Union for 2025. Its total amount is €199.7 billion, according to the website of the European Commission.

Within the framework of the economic transformation program of the European Union NextGenerationEU, the budget will be supplemented by another €72 billion.

For Ukraine, the draft budget includes €4.3 billion in grants under the Ukraine Facility and €10.9 billion in loans.

The budget is planned to be distributed as follows:

€53.8 billion — for the Common Agricultural Policy and separately €0.9 billion to support fisheries;

€49.2 billion — for regional development within the framework of the "green transition";

€16.3 billion — to support partners and own interests in the world (excluding Ukraine);

€13.5 billion for research and innovation;

€4.6 billion for European strategic investments;

€2.1 billion — for space;

€11.8 billion — for sustainability and values (supporting culture and education);

€2.4 billion for environmental and climate measures;

€2.7 billion for border protection;

€2.1 billion — expenses related to migration within the EU;

€1.8 billion — solving defense tasks;

€977 million — for the functioning of the Single Market.

The draft budget for 2025 is part of the long-term budget of the European Union for 2021-2027. The budget for 2025 must be adopted by the end of 2024.