NABU exposed a scheme of legalization of more than €21 million. A record bribe was offered to Roman Nasirov

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) exposed the scheme of legalizing the bribe received by the head of the State Fiscal Service in 2015-2016. It is about Roman Nasirov.

The suspectʼs father-in-law, developer Oleksandr Hlimbovsky and ex-advisor Nasirov, were also informed about the suspicion. According to the investigation, Hlimbovskyi helped legalize the alleged bribe that oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk gave to Nasirov for VAT reimbursement to his companies.

€13 million in bribes were legalized and spent on the purchase of an unfinished residential and office complex with parking in the center of Kyiv "Metropol". The complex continued to be built and receive additional income, in particular in 2022-2023.

At the end of 2023, NABU and SAP managed to seize 81 real estate objects and more than 30 million hryvnias, which the owner of a group of construction companies received thanks to legalized funds.

The rest of the money — €7.9 million, which was in the accounts of another controlled non-resident company (British Virgin Islands) — was legalized by Nasirovʼs adviser.

How another $5.5 million was legalized is still being determined.